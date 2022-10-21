Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Meet Tina Thadani, rumoured girlfriend of singer-rapper Honey Singh

Honey Singh is rumoured to be dating model Tina Thadani, just a month after his divorce. Here's everything you need to know about her.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 21, 2022, 09:51 AM IST

Honey Singh is reportedly dating model Tina Thadani, with whom he featured in his recent track Paris Ka Trip. The two haven't confirmed their rumours, however, the internet is abuzz with their relationship rumours. (All images: Honey Singh-Tina Thadani/Instagram)

1. Honey Singh and Tina Thadani in Paris Ka Trip

Honey Singh and Tina Thadani in Paris Ka Trip
1/5

Honey Singh and Tina Thadani featured together recently in the song Paris Ka Trip, which was sung by the rapper himself and Milind Gaba. The song was released on October 6 and became a chartbuster hit.

2. Tina Thadani - the model, actress, and the director

Tina Thadani - the model, actress, and the director
2/5

Tina Thadani is a model and an actress from Canada living in Mumbai. She has also directed a short film called The Leftovers, based on the educational disparity and the struggle faced by the lower-income group in the slums of Mumbai.

3. Honey Singh and Tina Thadani: How the relationship rumours began

Honey Singh and Tina Thadani: How the relationship rumours began
3/5

On Tuesday, October 18, Honey Singh dropped a photo in which he was seen holding hands with a girl, though their faces weren't visible and along with the picture, he wrote, "Its all about us You n Me !! My song Together Forever is out now!! Make reels with ur loved ones". Though many thought that it's a promotional post for his latest song Together Forever, some netizens claimed that its Tina's hand in the photo.

4. Honey Singh's divorce

Honey Singh's divorce
4/5

In September, Honey Singh got officially divorced his wife Shalini Talwar, whom he had married in 2011. He reportedly gave a huge amount of Rs 1 crore as alimony. Shalini had filed a case of domestic violence against the singer.

5. Honey Singh's popular songs

Honey Singh's popular songs
5/5

Yo Yo Honey Singh, as he is professionally called, is known for his popular tracks such as Brown Rang, High Heels, Angreji Beat, Dope Shope, Haye Mera Dil, and Gabru among others.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Practice these 5 yoga poses to help ease your lower back pain
Asia Cup 2022: 3 players who can replace injured Ravindra Jadeja in the match against Pakistan
Car loan interest rate: SBI, HDFC, PNB and other banks' interest rates on Rs 10 lakh car loan
Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif poses with her 'Phone Bhoot boys', Disha Patani sizzles in sexy bikini
Dhanteras 2022: 7 things to avoid during this festival
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gautam Gambhir names his predicted XI for India's upcoming match against Pakistan, leaves out Dinesh Kathik
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.