Meet Tina Thadani, rumoured girlfriend of singer-rapper Honey Singh

Honey Singh is rumoured to be dating model Tina Thadani, just a month after his divorce. Here's everything you need to know about her.
Honey Singh is reportedly dating model Tina Thadani, with whom he featured in his recent track Paris Ka Trip. The two haven't confirmed their rumours, however, the internet is abuzz with their relationship rumours. (All images: Honey Singh-Tina Thadani/Instagram)
1. Honey Singh and Tina Thadani in Paris Ka Trip
Honey Singh and Tina Thadani featured together recently in the song Paris Ka Trip, which was sung by the rapper himself and Milind Gaba. The song was released on October 6 and became a chartbuster hit.
2. Tina Thadani - the model, actress, and the director
Tina Thadani is a model and an actress from Canada living in Mumbai. She has also directed a short film called The Leftovers, based on the educational disparity and the struggle faced by the lower-income group in the slums of Mumbai.
3. Honey Singh and Tina Thadani: How the relationship rumours began
On Tuesday, October 18, Honey Singh dropped a photo in which he was seen holding hands with a girl, though their faces weren't visible and along with the picture, he wrote, "Its all about us You n Me !! My song Together Forever is out now!! Make reels with ur loved ones". Though many thought that it's a promotional post for his latest song Together Forever, some netizens claimed that its Tina's hand in the photo.
4. Honey Singh's divorce
In September, Honey Singh got officially divorced his wife Shalini Talwar, whom he had married in 2011. He reportedly gave a huge amount of Rs 1 crore as alimony. Shalini had filed a case of domestic violence against the singer.
5. Honey Singh's popular songs
Yo Yo Honey Singh, as he is professionally called, is known for his popular tracks such as Brown Rang, High Heels, Angreji Beat, Dope Shope, Haye Mera Dil, and Gabru among others.