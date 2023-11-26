Headlines

Bollywood

When Shah Rukh Khan said he would never be able to work with this superstar: 'Not many people are fond of...'

Shah Rukh Khan had worked with this superstar in a major hit in the 1990s, but the two of them didn't share many scenes together.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 09:25 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan shares a great camarederie with his fellow actors and actresses in the Hindi film industry. Four years back, the superstar had said that he would never be able to work with one of his contemporaries and the reason was quite an amusing one. He was talking about none other than Akshay Kumar.

In an interview with DNA in 2019, when the Pathaan actor was asked if he would do more films with Akshay, he displayed his great sense of humour and said, "What do I say to this? I don’t wake up as early as him. I go to sleep when Akshay is waking up. His day starts early. By the time I start working, he is packing up and going home. So he can put in more hours of work. I’m a nocturnal person. Not many people are fond of shooting at night like me.”

SRK even added that if he and Akshay come together for a film, they would never meet up on set. "It will be fun to act with Akshay. Dono set pe hi nahin milenge. Woh jaa raha hoga aur main aa raha hounga (laughs). He’ll be leaving the set and I’ll be coming in. I would like to work like Akshay and with him, but our timings won’t match", the Jawan actor said.

The two stars did act together in Yash Chopra's musical romantic drama Dil To Pagal Hai in 1997, but Akshay only played a cameo in the love triangle romance drama centered on Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor. The two male leads were seen together only in a few scenes in the National Award-winning film.

