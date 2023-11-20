Headlines

Not Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar, this superstar is the second richest actor in India after Shah Rukh Khan

Read on to know who is the second richest actor in India with a net worth of $410 million.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

From Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar, India has multiple superstars with millions of fans. These stars have amassed a massive wealth over the years from their huge fees, brand endorsements, profit sharing deals, promotional social media posts, and other avenues.

As per Siasat.com, the richest actor in India is Shah Rukh Khan with an estimated net worth of $735 million. The second richest actor in India has the net worth of $410 million, and it's a rather surprising name - Hrithik Roshan. The third richest is Amitabh Bachchan with a net worth of $375 million.

The Super 30 actor charges a fee of Rs 75 to 100 crore for a film. He also earns a significant amount of money from brand endorsements, as he reportedly charges Rs 10 to 12 crore as endorsement fee. He also receives Rs 4 to Rs 5 crore for one promotional post on social media.

Hrithik is also one of the few actors, who has his own sportswear clothing company named HRX. The brand value of this company is Rs 200 crore. The actor has also made substantial investments in real estate. He has a duplex penthouse in Juhu, which is worth Rs 97.50 crore. His another penthouse on Juhu Versova Link Road is worth Rs 67.5 crore.

The superstar, whose last release was the neo-noir thriller Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan, has a good collection of luxury cars too. His collection includes latest cars from BMW, Mustang, Mercedes and other global brands. Hrithik has his own designer vanity van, which is worth Rs 3 crore. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller Fighter in which he is paired opposite Deepika Padukone for he first time. The film is slated to release in theatres on January 25 next year. He was last seen on the big screen in the post-credits of Tiger 3, paving the way forward for the YRF Spy Universe with War 2.

