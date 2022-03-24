When Kareena Kapoor Khan blamed audience for nepotism: 'Aap jaa re ho film dekhne, mat jao'

A fourth-generation actor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is not one to shy away from speaking her mind. At a time when the topic of nepotism in the Hindi film industry and debates and discussion around it was the talk of the town, Kareena Kapoor Khan too had weighed in on the nepotism debate.

For the unversed, the nepotism debate was reignited in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Star kids and particularly filmmaker Karan Johar, all were at the receiving end of social media wrath amid allegations that the late actor was shunned for being an outsider.

Around the same time, in an interview with a senior journalist, Barkha Dutt, Kareena had said that her 21 years in the industry wouldn't have been possible with just nepotism. She added that instead of looking at everyone from a privileged background in a negative light, the 'larger picture' should be considered.

"21 years of working would not have happened with just nepotism. It is not possible. I can take a long list out of superstars' children for whom it's not been able to happen that way," Kareena had said.

READ: Saif Ali Khan takes Kareena Kapoor and Taimur at cafe, gets irritated with fans

"It might sound weird but my struggle is there. There is a struggle but it probably is not as interesting as somebody who comes in a train with just Rs 10 in his pocket. Yeah, it's not been that and I can't be apologetic about it," she had added.

Citing examples of Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar who became superstars despite being 'outsider', Kareena further said, "The audience has made us, nobody else has made us. The same people pointing fingers, they are only making these nepotistic stars. Aap jaa re ho na film dekhne? Mat jao (You are going to watch the films, right? Don’t go). Nobody has forced you. So I don't understand it. I find this whole discussion is completely weird."

Emphasising that it's the audience that makes or breaks a star, Kareena said that everyone from Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt, everyone has worked hard.