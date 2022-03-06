Saif Ali Khan takes Kareena Kapoor and Taimur at cafe, gets irritated with fans

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their little munchkin went to a cafe to enjoy their Sunny Sunday. However, while leaving the outlet, a group of girls gathered the family, and it irked Saif. In a video, we see the group asking Kareena to pose for a selfie, and she acknowledged their request. But while taking the selfie, the kids have gone too close to their car, and Saif got concerned, and he politely asked the group to move away from the car. We can also hear Saif instructing Taimur to get inside the car, and saying sorry to the kids.

Watch the video

Well, after this video surfaced online, netizens asserted their mixed feelings towards the incident. One of the user said, "Please stop getting that close to celebrities i totally hate it how would you like random people getting so close to you see them walk away this whole selfie with celebs must be stopped unless they are comfortable with it or they are obliging." While another one asked, "Saif ne aise Q react Kiya." Another user added, "This looks so uncomfortable at the time of corona these girls are going so close to taimur !! Total stupidity." "Wth.....Dont celebs hv right to privacy??!!!....None can touch or go so close to anyone....As hard it may seem, but its not possible to hv pics wit dem even dey r our fav.. one has to digest dis fact." Another user added, "Poor kids, How excited they were and how Saif were asking them to keep aside. Public need to understand don’t get crazy. These celebrities are just humans like us not god."

On the work front Saif Ali Khan will soon be seen opposite Prabhas in epic-drama 'Adipurush,' and Kareena Kapoor Khan will come up with Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' by August.