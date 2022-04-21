Welcome Alia Mami: Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara Sahni pens heart-warming note for Alia Bhatt

Samara Sahni/Instagra,

Samara Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor's 11-year-old niece, is the latest member of the Kapoor family to welcome Alia Bhatt into the clan. On Wednesday, Samara, Ranbir's sister Ridhhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter, took to social media to share a photo from Ranbir and Alia's wedding, along with a loving message for her Alia mami. Fans, as well as grandma Neetu Kapoor and mum Riddhima Kapoor, praised the welcoming note.

Riddhima, Samara's mother, runs a prominent Instagram account for daughter. On Wednesday evening, the 11-year-old posted two photos to the account. Alia and Ranbir were photographed during the wedding in the first photo, while the bride and groom were photographed with the rest of the Kapoor family, including Samara, in the second photo.



She captioned the post, "Welcome to the family Alia mami @aliaabhatt I love you so much."



Alia and Ranbir married on April 14 in a modest, intimate ceremony at his Bandra home Vastu. The wedding took place on the house's balcony, which Alia described as their favourite spot. Only the couple's closest friends and relatives were invited to the festivities, which were held in complete secrecy.



A few days ago, Alia Bhatt had shared some stunning images from her and Ranbir Kapoor's Mehendi ceremony.



She captioned the post, "The Mehendi was like something out of a dream.It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life.There are days… and then there are days like these!"

After starting work on Ayan Mukerji's Bramhastra in 2017, Ranbir and Alia started dating. This is also the first time they'll be seen on screen together. On September 9, the long-awaited picture will finally be released in theatres. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy also star.