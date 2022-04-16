Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's mehendi ceremony is all about fun, see jaw-dropping photos

Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt shared lovely mehendi photos from her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram.

She captioned the post, "The Mehendi was like something out of a dream.It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life.There are days… and then there are days like these!