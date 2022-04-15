Ranbir Kapoor kneels down for Alia Bhatt during varmala ceremony, video goes viral

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding photos/Instagram

After 5 years of dating, star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are officially husband and wife now! The actors who fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' got hitched in an intimate wedding ceremony held at Ranbir's Bandra abode Vastu, on Thursday. Though the speculations of the stars exchanging their nuptials were at a peak from 2020, the lovebirds finally made it happen today, in the presence of their family members and close friends in attendance.

Soon after the wedding ceremony got over, Alia Bhatt dropped a carousel post including dreamy photos from the nuptials featuring husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor. Inevitably, the internet was flooded with wishes and photos of Ranbir and Alia, who also made their first public appearance and posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the 'Barfi' star's residence to catch a glimpse of the newly married couple.

And now, a video from the varmala ceremony of Ranbir and Alia has been going viral on the internet.

In the now-viral video, Alia is seen trying to put the varmala around Ranbir's neck as his relatives lift him up (a sort of wedding tradition), making it difficult for the 'Raazi' actor to put the garland around Ranbir's neck. However, when Ranbir's relatives finally put him down after having had some fun with their bhabhi Alia, Ranbir is seen kneeling down and then kissing his now-wife after she puts the garland around his neck.

Ranbir and Alia's pre-wedding festivities including a special pooja and mehendi ceremony were conducted on Wednesday. Several guests including Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and aunt Reema Kapoor were dressed to the nines for the event.

Riddhima, and Kareena dazzled in Manish Malhotra's collection.Neetu chose a resham ghaghra from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's collection. The veteran star reportedly gave a special performance for the groom, 39 and the bride, 29.

Alia's mother Soni Razdan, father Mahesh Bhatt, sister Shaheen Bhatt, step-sister Pooja Bhatt, and best friends Akanksha Ranjan and Anushka Ranjan were also the highlights of the special event as they all looked radiant in the exquisite traditional attires.

The duo's engagement date was extra special as it was the same date in 1979 when Ranbir's mother Neetu and now late father Rishi Kapoor had gotten engaged. Post the pre-wedding festivities Neetu and Riddhima confirmed the wedding date (April 14, 2022) to the media personnel deployed outside Vastu to capture the glimpses of the ceremony.

As per viral reports, the duo got hitched at around 3:30 pm in the afternoon according to Punjabi wedding rituals at Ranbir's Bandra house Vastu.

Apart from the couple's family members, the intimate wedding affair was attended by the duo's close friends including filmmaker Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and Alia's best friend Akanksha Ranjan. Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Ambani also attended the duo's wedding.

After exchanging the nuptials, the two, who were dressed in shimmery Sabyasachi outfits cut their 3-tier wedding cake and raised a toast to the new beginnings. Alia shared her official wedding pictures with Ranbir on her Instagram handle writing, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we`ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

A few minutes after posting the official pictures, the two made their first media appearance as husband and wife. Giving out major husband goals, Ranbir lifted up Alia Bhatt in his arms and took her inside the venue, while bidding adieu to the media.