Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's captivating wedding photos will melt your heart

The two heartthrobs of the nation, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally tied the knot with each other on Thursday after almost five years of being in a relationship. Sharing the dreamy photos from their wedding ceremony, Alia Bhatt penned a heartfelt note signed by the newly married couple. Here are the gorgeous photos from their much-anticipated wedding which finally took place on April 14, 2022. (All photos: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)