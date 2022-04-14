Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's captivating wedding photos will melt your heart

Check out the stunning photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's intimate wedding affair.
The two heartthrobs of the nation, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally tied the knot with each other on Thursday after almost five years of being in a relationship. Sharing the dreamy photos from their wedding ceremony, Alia Bhatt penned a heartfelt note signed by the newly married couple. Here are the gorgeous photos from their much-anticipated wedding which finally took place on April 14, 2022. (All photos: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
1. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor reveal why they chose to marry at home
"Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married", she wrote in her caption revealing the reason why the couple decided Ranbir's home at Vastu as their marriage location.
2. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor recount their lovely memories
Recounting the memories that the couple has shared in their relationship till yet, the caption read, "With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites."
3. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor thank their fans
Concluding the post, Alia and Ranbir both thanked all their fans for bringing 'love and light' to their lives as it read "Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia".
4. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding guests
The intimate wedding was done in the presence of family members and close friends, including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Luv Ranjan, Karan Johar, and Ayan Mukerji, among others.
5. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor seal the deal with a kiss
The 'Brahmastra' couple is seen kissing each other in this lovely romantic photo from their wedding ceremony. The newly-wed couple is soon expected to host a grand reception at a five-star hotel in Mumbai which will be attended by the big names from the film fraternity.