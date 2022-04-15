Newlyweds Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pose for family photo with Kapoors, Nandas and Jains

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aadar Jain, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Navya Navevli Nanda, and others can be seen in the photo.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood's favourite celebrity pair, are finally mariied! After tying the knot, the newlyweds were seen posing for photographers, and the actress also posted a number of images from the ceremony.

A photo of Alia and Ranbir posing with their families has recently gone viral. Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aadar Jain, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Navya Navevli Nanda, and others can be seen in the photo.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photos from the ceremony. She captioned it, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married."

She continued, "With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

While Ranbir and Alia's close family members were dressed to the nines in shades of pink, Ranbir and Alia's friends stuck to the wedding's formal colour palette of white and gold. Akansha Ranjan, Alia's bestie, looked stunning in a green saree for the festivities.



While the ceremony was taking place inside, Ranbir and Alia's crew handed out sweet boxes to members of the media who had gathered outside the Vastu residence's guarded compound. On Wednesday, the pre-wedding festivities, which included a special pooja and mehendi ceremony, were held.