Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Mahesh Bhatt flaunts mehendi with RK's name

Credit: Alia Bhatt-Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are officially married to each other, the couple has tied the knot in a private ceremony on Thursday. Family members including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt among others were also present there.

Alia Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt was very happy, he was seen flaunting his RK’s name mehendi. The video is going viral on social media. One of the social media users wrote, “This is the cutest thing I saw today.” The second one mentioned, “isn't this is the cutest thing?? neetu & alia in one frame & RK & mahesh in one frame the best family everrr.” The third person mentioned, “HIS IS THE MOST SWEETEST THING EVERR.”

Taimur Ali Khan was also spotted outside Ranbir Kapoor’s residence with his father Saif Ali Khan. Both of them were seen wearing kurta pajama. Meanwhile, Kareena opted for a peach colour saree. She was looking gorgeous in her outfit.

The star couple, who has been in a relationship for over 5 years, took the plunge into a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony. For the big day, guests arrived in colour coordinated outfits.

While the immediate family members were seen dressed their best in shades of pink, Ranbir and Alia's friends complied with the official colour palette of the wedding ceremony and arrived in shades of white and gold. Alia's bestie and possible maid of honour, Akansha Ranjan sizzled in a green saree for the celebrations.

While the ceremony took place indoors, Ranbir and Alia's team distributed sweet boxes to members of the media who had assembled outside the gated complex of the Vastu residence. The pre-wedding festivities including a special pooja and mehendi ceremony were conducted on Wednesday.

The newly-wed couple is soon expected to host a grand reception at a five-star hotel in Mumbai which will reportedly see guests like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, their former co-stars, friends and directors.

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. Ranbir's close friend Ayan Mukerji has directed the fantasy adventure epic, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni in the leading roles. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. (With inputs from ANI and IANS)