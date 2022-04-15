Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Aadar Jain shares UNSEEN photo from festivities

Alia Bhatt-Aadar Jain/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are now officially married. The star couple tied the knot in an intimate affair at the Sanju star's home in the Vastu building at Pali Hill, Mumbai. The star-studded wedding was attended by close family and friends which included the entire Kapoor clan and the Bhatts.

Aadar Jain, who is Ranbir's cousin, has now shared an unseen photo from the wedding festivities with the couple on his Instagram Stories. In the photo, the three actors are happily posing for the camera. Sharing the photo, Aadar wrote, "Bhai ki shaadi" and added a red heart emoji.





In another Instagram Story, Aadar added a lovely photo in which Ranbir is seen kissing Alia's forehead and alongside the picture, he wrote "Welcome to the family bhabhs!" with a red heart emoji.





Aadar's third Instagram Story from the star couple's wedding festivities features a picture of the 'Groom's squad' which includes Ranbir's cousins Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Armaan Jain (Aadar's elder brother), and some other members from the Kapoor clan.





If you are wondering about how is Aadar related to Ranbir, let us help you. Aadar is the son of Rima Jain, sister of late actor Rishi Kapoor. Thus, Aadar is Ranbir's paternal aunt's son (bua ka beta). Aadar and his elder brother Armaan have both made their debuts in Bollywood but haven't yet tasted success.

While Aadar entered the Hindi film industry with Yash Raj Films' musical drama Qaidi Band in 2017, his brother Armaan made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 romantic film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. Both the films had flopped at the box office.



Talking about Ranbir and Alia's wedding, the couple is soon expected to host a grand reception at a five-star hotel in Mumbai which will reportedly see guests like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, their former co-stars, friends, and directors.