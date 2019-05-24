Wedding bells for Ankita Lokhande and beau Vicky Jain this year?

As per reports in an entertainment portal, Ankita Lokhande is likely to tie the knot with her beau Vicky Jain by the end of 2019 or early next year.

Earlier this year, Ankita Lokhande confirmed the news that she is in a relationship with a Bilaspur-based businessman named Vicky Jain. Before that, Ankita was in a long-term relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput and there were reports of them being engaged as well. During an interaction with Bombay Times, when the Pavitra Rishta actor was asked about Vicky, she had said, "He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it when the time is right."

Now as per reports in Bollywood Bubble, Ankita and Vicky are likely to tie the knot by the end of 2019. Talking about the same, a source stated to the entertainment portal, "Ankita is planning to settle down because she’s in the happiest phase of her life with Vicky. They are deciding on a particular date for the big wedding but sometime around December this year or January 2019 is what they are looking at."

The source also spoke them purchasing an eight BHK flat in the burbs of Mumbai. They added, "Forget that, Vicky has already started prep to start their family. Both of them have bought an 8BHK in the suburbs. The apartment is getting ready and the lovebirds will move into their nest soon after they get married. Both the families are also happy with their union."

During an EXCLUSIVE interaction with DNA After Hrs, when Ankita was asked about marriage plans earlier, she stated, "No! I’m not getting married anytime soon. Right now, my focus is on my career. There’s no pressure from my family at all. They’re quite chilled out about it. What will happen after marriage, anyway? Nothing. So I’ve chosen this career and I am finally back, so, I want to do it for myself and my family. Whenever I get married in future, I will continue to work."