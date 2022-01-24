WATCH: Neha Kakkar flaunts her sizzling moves on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Oo Antava'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dance number ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’ from the film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has enthralled a slew of celebrities, including Neha Kakkar. Neha shared a video of herself on the beach in a green dress and sunglasses dancing.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Neha wrote, “Loved the movie Pushpa, performances and its music, thought this is the least I can do to show my appreciation! #NehaKakkar.” She requested that her followers watch her whole dancing performance on her YouTube channel.

Neha's Instagram post earned over 1.1 million likes in just a few hours.

Samantha is currently riding high on the success of her Pushpa: The Rise special dance number. The Allu Arjun-starrer has already proven to be a box office and critical success.

Kili Paul, a Tanzanian social media sensation, and Urfi Javed, a former Bigg Boss OTT competitor, had previously performed to the song.

Samantha's dance moves have wowed many Bollywood actors, including Swara Bhasker and Kriti Sanon. Swara had tweeted her admiration for the song the day before. She wrote, “I know I’m late to this party! But trippin’ on #OohAntava from the film #Pushpa... What a song, such a trippy composition! Loving an item number critiquing the objectification of women!!! And @Samanthaprabhu2 is (fire emojis) (sparkle emojis).” Kriti Sanon had also praised the song.

Samantha had previously uploaded an Instagram message thanking everyone for their support for her performance. “I played good, I played bad, I was funny, I was serious, I was a chat show host too. I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up but being sexy is next-level hard work. Phew, #ooantavaooooantava Thank you for the love,” she wrote.