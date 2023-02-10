Search icon
Watch: Kiara Advani dances down the aisle, shares dreamy kiss with Sidharth Malhotra in unseen video from wedding

Kiara Advani shared some unseen moments from her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 01:27 PM IST

Watch: Kiara Advani dances down the aisle, shares dreamy kiss with Sidharth Malhotra in unseen video from wedding
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at their wedding in Jaisalmer

Days after their wedding, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared an unseen, behind-the-scenes look at the D-day on social media. Kiara shared a video from their jaimala ceremony that showed the actress dance her way down the aisle and share an adorable romantic moment with Sidharth. The short video won the hearts of fans, who called it picture perfect.

Kiara posted the 90-second video featuring a snippet of their wedding, captioning it with their wedding date – 07.02.2023. The video begins with a giant door opening and Kiara entering the venue with her brother and cousins. The bride, dressed in a pastel pink Manish Malhotra lehenga, then dances down the aisle as Raanjha, a song from their film Shershaah plays. Sidharth jokingly taps at his watch to indicate she is wasting time.

The video then cuts to their jaimala when Sidharth moves back as Kiara tries to put the garland around his neck. The actor eventually relents as Kiara gives n exasperated expression. Confetti is showered upon them as the jaimala ceremony takes place and the couple shares a dreamy, romantic kiss with the magnificent venue in the background. The video ends with Sidharth and Kiara staring at each other with folded hands after their pheras later in the day.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Reacting to the video, actress Ananya Panday commented, “Too sweet!” Rakul Preet Singh added, “Uff, I have tears.” Other celebs like Neetu Kapoor, Sayani Gupta, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Prakruti Mishra also commented, praising the copuple.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace in a lavish ceremony attended by their close friends and family. Among the attendees were Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Armaan Jain, and Isha Ambani. The couple met on the sets of their film Shershaah in 2021 and began dating soon after. They kept their relationship under wraps for the longest time and even dodged wedding questions till recently.

