Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's special note for wedding guests goes viral: 'Make memories with us tonight'

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding note/IANS

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on Tuesday, February 7, at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. Now, a note from the newlyweds for their wedding guests has gone viral on social media and it talks about making memories with them after the party.

The note reads, "Thank you so much for sharing in the joy of our wedding day. We are so fortunate to have such wonderful family and friends in our lives who have travelled from near and far to celebrate here with us. Please drink, dance, and make memories with us tonight as our first evening as a married couple. With Love, Kiara & Sid." The note also contains a coin with the couple's initials, S and K, engraved.





(Photo credit: IANS)

Meanwhile, hours after their wedding ceremony concluded, Sidharth and Kiara shared their first pictures as husband and wife. Along with the dreamy pictures, the couple wrote a dialogue from their film Shershaah, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (Now we are permanently booked)" and added, "We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." It was on the sets of the Vishnuvardhan-directed war drama that love blossomed between the two actors who portrayed real-life characters of Captain Vikram Batra and his ladylove Dimple Cheema in the film.

The wedding festivities began on Monday with a welcome lunch and a sangeet that continued late into the night. On Tuesday, the haldi ceremony took place followed by the wedding. Apart from the couple’s family and close friends, the wedding was also attended by Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Armaan Jain, and Isha Ambani. Sidharth and Kiara will soon host a grand reception in Delhi and Mumbai.



