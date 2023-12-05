Watch: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan put separation rumours to rest, arrive at The Archies premiere together

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, who were making headlines for separation rumours, appeared together at The Archies' premiere.

Amid separation rumours, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai appeared together at The Archies' premiere event. They arrived at the event with their family, Amitabh Bachchan and Aaradhya were also seen posing with the couple.

Take a look:

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were seen smiling for the cameras when they arrived at The Archies premiere event. Social media users have reacted to the Bachchan family arriving together for Agastya Nanda's debut film The Archies premiere. One of the social media users wrote, "It's seems divorce is on for abhishek and aishwarya..just look at them." The second one said, "In this whole Aradhya looks so beautiful in black dress."

The third one said, "Seems like Aishwarya and Aradhya are being ignored." The fourth one said, "I really hope Aishwarya and Abhishek never divorce." The fifth one said, "Everyone opened their dirty mouth and started promoting the divorce of Ashwarya and Abhishek, but they were disappointed. They just love destroying other people's homes and causing harm to them."

Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film The Archies marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. The filmmaker has been questioned over her decision to cast star kids in her movies since the film's announcement.

Recently, Zoya's dad and veteran lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar, who has also penned songs in The Archies, has defended his daughter and even said that nepotism is not possible in the Hindi film industry as someone will only succeed in the industry when they are accepted by the audiences.

Speaking at the Sahitya Aaj Tak event, Javed said in Hindi, "The talk about nepotism in the film industry always goes on. Nepotism can happen everywhere in the world, but not here. Why? Here, it's like an election that isn't rigged. Here, a person will only succeed if they are liked by the audience. So, you can't make someone a star here. Stars are made by the audience."

He further explained himself as he added, "Nepotism happens when you help someone who doesn't deserve it at the expense of someone else. I work in a company, people have trusted me and those who are from my city, I'm getting them jobs. There's no risk for me in that. That is nepotism. It can happen in bureaucracy, in agencies where lower-level individuals get the power to hire people. But here, it's not nepotism because the person here is taking their own risk. They are not relying on someone else."