Watch: Aamir Khan welcomes Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani with warm hug at daughter Ira Khan's wedding, video goes viral

A video shared by Nevanta Media on Instagram shows Aamir Khan welcoming Mukesh Ambani to the wedding with a warm hug. He also hugged Nita Ambani and welcomed her to the grand occasion. For the wedding festivities, Nita Ambani was dressed in a green and blue-coloured ethnic ensemble.

Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani recently attended the wedding ceremony of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan. The couple arrived at the venue and were greeted warmly by Aamir Khan. The video of the sweet moment is currently going viral on social media. Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got married to fitness coach Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai on January 3.

A video shared by Nevanta Media on Instagram shows Aamir Khan welcoming Mukesh Ambani to the wedding with a warm hug. He also hugged Nita Ambani and welcomed her to the grand occasion. For the wedding festivities, Nita Ambani was dressed in a green and blue-coloured ethnic ensemble.

Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan's ex-wife, also accompanied him in welcoming Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani at the wedding.

Here's the video

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their marriage on January 3, however, the couple will have a grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur on January 8 followed by a reception in Mumbai later this month.

The videos of their wedding ceremony went viral on social media. Nupur was seen arriving at their wedding donning a vest and shorts, jogging, and playing dhol beats at the entrance. He was even seen in the same look with Ira Khan and their families as they registered their marriage.

Aamir opted for a cream-coloured sherwani and a pink turban for Ira's wedding. Later, while posing for the paparazzi, Nupur Shikhare was seen wearing a blue sherwani to match with Ira Khan who wore a blue velvet blouse along with pink dhoti pants and matching dupatta.

READ | Narayana Murthy reveals why he never allowed his wife Sudha Murty to join Infosys, says 'I was...'