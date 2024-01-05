Headlines

Narayana Murthy reveals why he never allowed his wife Sudha Murty to join Infosys, says 'I was...'

Infosys was co-founded by Narayana Murthy in 1981 after he borrowed an initial Rs 10,000 from his wife Sudha Murty. When asked if his son Rohan Murty, a Harvard scholar, says he wants to join Infosys tomorrow, Narayana Murthy said, "He is more stricter than I am. He will never say this."

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 08:28 AM IST

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has said that he regrets his decision to keep his family out of the company. Narayana Murthy never allowed his wife to join Infosys even though he believed that she was more qualified than his other co-founders. Infosys was co-founded by Narayana Murthy in 1981 after he borrowed an initial Rs 10,000 from his wife Sudha Murty. 

In an interview with CNBCTV18, Narayana Murthy said, "I had this feeling that good corporate governance means not bringing family into it. Because those days, it was only family-owned, all kinds of children used to come and run the company. There used to be violations of all laws." 

However, Narayana Murthy admitted that a few years ago he had a long discussion with some philosophy professors who told him that he was 'wrong'. 

The professors said, "Mr Murthy, you are wrong, because as long as the other party has the merit, whether it is your wife or son or daughter, as long as that person has the merit and goes through the normal procedure, you have no right to prevent that person from being part of the thing," Narayana Murthy was quoted as saying. 

Narayana Murthy said that he had admitted he was wrong and now he does not believe this. "I think what I was doing those days was wrong. I was wrongly idealistic. And in some way, I was influenced a lot by the environment of those days," the Infosys co-founder said. 

When asked if his son Rohan Murty, a Harvard scholar, says he wants to join Infosys tomorrow, Narayana Murthy said, "He is more stricter than I am. He will never say this."

For the unversed, Narayana Murthy served as the CEO of Infosys for 21 years from 1981 to 2002. He was the chairman of the board from 2002 to 2006. He retired in August 2011, taking the title of Chairman Emeritus. 

Later, in June 2013, Narayana Murthy was appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board. It was during this time that his son Rohan worked as his executive assistant.

