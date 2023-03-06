Search icon
Viral video: Nora Fatehi’s sexy belly dance in red mini skirt on Kusu Kusu burns the internet, watch

Dancing diva Nora Fatehi is currently in the US for an entertainment tour along with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 09:46 AM IST

Viral video: Nora Fatehi’s sexy belly dance in red mini skirt on Kusu Kusu burns the internet, watch
Nora Fatehi shows her belly dance skills in a red mini skirt

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is known for her hot and sexy dance moves and she always manages to grab eyeballs through her sizzling dance moves. Nora Fatehi has once again succeeded in grabbing the attention of the netizens with her hot dance moves on popular Bollywood number ‘Kusu Kusu.’

Dancing diva Nora Fatehi is currently in the US for an entertainment tour along with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. Mouni Roy, Disha Patani and others are also a part of the ongoing tour.

In the viral video, Nora Fatehi can be seen shaking her belly wearing a red blouse and a mini skirt. Nora Fatehi’s killer dance moves have driven the netizens crazy. The caption on the dance video read, “Some hot moves from Atlanta. #norafatehi #norafatehihot #nora #av #concert.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

The dance video of Nora Fatehi went viral within minutes. Nora Fatehi’s fans took to the comment section to express their views. Many of them left the heart and fire emojis in comment section. “Because of her houseful,” wrote a fan. Another user wrote, “Nora Fatehi aapne toh aag laga di.” The third one wrote, “Oo wonderful dance nora.”

The dance video has 360K views, 25.3K likes and over 200 comments so far.

XXX actress Aabha Paul's sexy photos and videos will make your jaws drop
Meet Union Minister Smriti Irani’s newly married daughter Shanelle Irani
Top 5 micro SUVs in India with maximum ground clearance: Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and others
Raashi Khanna slays with her breathtaking look in gorgeous red saree, check pics here
Hera Pheri 3: From director's death to Akshay Kumar's return, how the threequel was almost cancelled and revived
