Viral video: Nora Fatehi’s sexy belly dance in red mini skirt on Kusu Kusu burns the internet, watch

Nora Fatehi shows her belly dance skills in a red mini skirt

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is known for her hot and sexy dance moves and she always manages to grab eyeballs through her sizzling dance moves. Nora Fatehi has once again succeeded in grabbing the attention of the netizens with her hot dance moves on popular Bollywood number ‘Kusu Kusu.’

Dancing diva Nora Fatehi is currently in the US for an entertainment tour along with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. Mouni Roy, Disha Patani and others are also a part of the ongoing tour.

In the viral video, Nora Fatehi can be seen shaking her belly wearing a red blouse and a mini skirt. Nora Fatehi’s killer dance moves have driven the netizens crazy. The caption on the dance video read, “Some hot moves from Atlanta. #norafatehi #norafatehihot #nora #av #concert.”

The dance video of Nora Fatehi went viral within minutes. Nora Fatehi’s fans took to the comment section to express their views. Many of them left the heart and fire emojis in comment section. “Because of her houseful,” wrote a fan. Another user wrote, “Nora Fatehi aapne toh aag laga di.” The third one wrote, “Oo wonderful dance nora.”

The dance video has 360K views, 25.3K likes and over 200 comments so far.