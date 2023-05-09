Viral video: Nora Fatehi’s sexy dance in white bralette, thigh-high slit dress burns the internet, watch

Nora Fatehi’s hot dance in sports bra, thigh-high slit dress burns the internet

Bollywood beauty Nora Fatehi has succeeded in carving a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry on the basis of her superb dancing skills. Nora Fatehi is currently the most sought after actress for item song in any Hindi film.

Nora Fatehi has gained a lot of popularity in the past few years and it would not be wrong to say that she is one of the best dancers in Bollywood currently. Nora Fatehi is highly active on social media and she enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. Nora Fatehi’s millions of fans love her for her hot and sexy dancing skills.

Nora Fatehi keeps on sharing her videos and photos on Instagram and most of her posts go viral on social media within no time. Now, an old video of Nora Fatehi has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, Nora Fatehi can be seen showcasing her superb dancing skills on popular song ‘O Saki Saki’.

Watch the viral video here:

In the viral video, Nora Fatehi is wearing a white sports bra and a thigh-high slit orange dress. The video has been shared by a fan club of Nora Fatehi. ‘O Saki Saki’ is a recreated version of the original track from the film ‘Musafir’ starring Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.