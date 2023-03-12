Viral Video: Nora Fatehi's sexy dance in shimmery short red dress on Saaki Saaki breaks the internet, watch

Nora Fatehi stuns netizens with her dance performance

Nora Fatehi is without doubt one of the most talented dancers in Bollywood these days. Nora Fatehi, who was born in Canada, has carved a niche for herself in Indian film industry through her killer dance moves and immense talent. Nora Fatehi is very popular for her superb belly dancing skills.

Nora Fatehi is highly active on Instagram too and the hot and sexy actress keeps on sharing her dance videos and photos on Instagram. Since Nora Fatehi enjoys a massive following on Instagram, most of her videos and photos go viral on social media.

Now, a video of Nora Fatehi has gone viral on social media. In the video, the hot and sexy actress can be seen dancing to her superhit song ‘Saaki Saaki’. Nora Fatehi is dancing wearing a sexy shimmery red dress. The dance video is from Nora Fatehi’s US tour. It is to be noted that Nora Fatehi is currently on the US tour with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and others.

Watch the viral video here:

In the video, Nora Fatehi can be seen dancing dancing with a group of girls on stage. Nora Fatehi’s fans are praising her dance moves in the comment section.