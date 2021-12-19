VIRAL! Pooja Hegde burns the internet with her latest bikini picture

Pooja Hegde is one of the most fashionable actors in the Indian film industry. She keeps sharing her sexy and sizzling pictures and reels on her Instagram account. These photographs and videos take no time in getting viral on social media.

Pooja's last picture in which the actress is tying up her ponytail is the last one to break the internet. She can be seen in a printed bikini in the picture which she captioned as "Messy Ponytail’s are forever gonna be my go to #swimtime #vacayhair". The picture is from her latest vacation in Maldives where the actress had a time of her life.

Check out the viral picture here:



Earlier, Pooja had shared a video on her Instagram handle that captured the best moments from her Maldives trip in which she is seen having fun during the boat ride in the middle of the blue-green Maldivian sea, showing her lavish underwater room in a bathrobe, soaking up the sun and roaming around the beaches in the island country. Along with the video, she wrote "Every time I travel.. I’m reminded, that it’s truly a wonder filled world #wanderlust #inawe".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja Hegde's next release 'Radhe Shyam' opposite Prabhas releases on 14 January next month, coinciding with the festival of Makar Sankranti. It is a period sci-fi romantic drama set in the Europe in the 1970s. She also marks her return to Bollywood after three years with Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' opposite Ranveer Singh, set to release in July 2022.