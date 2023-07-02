Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Vir Das doesn't think his film Delhi Belly co-starring Imran Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur was 'ahead of its time'

Produced by Aamir Khan, Delhi Belly completed 12 years of its release on July 1. The film has earned a cult status over the years.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

Vir Das doesn't think his film Delhi Belly co-starring Imran Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur was 'ahead of its time'
Delhi Belly/Twitter

No one could have imagined Aamir Khan to produce Delhi Belly, a film with seventy percent of its dialogues in English, filled with abuse, violence, and sexual content, but Mr. Perfectionist did the unthinkable and proved himself right. The 2011 Abhinay Deo directorial, starring Khan's nephew Imran Khan, comedian Vir Das, and Kunaal Roy Kapur in leads, has earned cult status over the years as one of the finest adult comedies made in Bollywood.

On Saturday, July 1, Delhi Belly completed 12 years of its release and Vir Das recalled working on the film. Sharing a poster of the film on his Twitter, he wrote, "Delhi Belly came out 12 years ago. It took a hell of a long time to shoot. We were all battered and bruised and covered in cement at the end of each day. But we all had this collective feeling we were making something no one would let anyone do again."

When a Twitter user replied to him that the film was ahead of its time, the comedian disagreed with him and listed down several movies calling it a "different time" for Bollywood. The actor said, "Disagree with that analysis. Delhi Belly, ZNMD, YJHD, Barfi, Dev D, Wasseypur, Go Goa Gone, lunchbox, Lootera, rockstar,  tanu weds manu, Haider, Queen…of the ones I can remember. All I think came out in the same two three years. Different time! Everyone was pushing it."

Delhi Belly, which was also remade in Tamil in 2013 as Settai starring  Arya, Hansika Motwani, Anjali, Santhanam, and Premji among others, also had a stellar soundtrack composed by Ram Sampath. Songs such as Bhaag D.K. Bose, Saigal Blues, Bedardi Raja, Switty Tera Pyaar Chaida, and Nakkaddwaley Disco, Udhaarwaley Khisko are still popular due to their distinctive sound.

READ | Hema Malini, Esha Deol make shocking revelations about Dharmendra in throwback viral video: 'We are not allowed to...'

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos
Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch
In pics: Sunny Leone's cropped shirt, teamed with blue skirt is a perfect summer outfit
Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy
Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Furious Salman Khan lashes out at housemates for 'lack of morality', threatens to leave show- Watch
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.