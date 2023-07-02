Vir Das doesn't think his film Delhi Belly co-starring Imran Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur was 'ahead of its time'

Delhi Belly/Twitter

No one could have imagined Aamir Khan to produce Delhi Belly, a film with seventy percent of its dialogues in English, filled with abuse, violence, and sexual content, but Mr. Perfectionist did the unthinkable and proved himself right. The 2011 Abhinay Deo directorial, starring Khan's nephew Imran Khan, comedian Vir Das, and Kunaal Roy Kapur in leads, has earned cult status over the years as one of the finest adult comedies made in Bollywood.

On Saturday, July 1, Delhi Belly completed 12 years of its release and Vir Das recalled working on the film. Sharing a poster of the film on his Twitter, he wrote, "Delhi Belly came out 12 years ago. It took a hell of a long time to shoot. We were all battered and bruised and covered in cement at the end of each day. But we all had this collective feeling we were making something no one would let anyone do again."

When a Twitter user replied to him that the film was ahead of its time, the comedian disagreed with him and listed down several movies calling it a "different time" for Bollywood. The actor said, "Disagree with that analysis. Delhi Belly, ZNMD, YJHD, Barfi, Dev D, Wasseypur, Go Goa Gone, lunchbox, Lootera, rockstar, tanu weds manu, Haider, Queen…of the ones I can remember. All I think came out in the same two three years. Different time! Everyone was pushing it."

Delhi Belly, which was also remade in Tamil in 2013 as Settai starring Arya, Hansika Motwani, Anjali, Santhanam, and Premji among others, also had a stellar soundtrack composed by Ram Sampath. Songs such as Bhaag D.K. Bose, Saigal Blues, Bedardi Raja, Switty Tera Pyaar Chaida, and Nakkaddwaley Disco, Udhaarwaley Khisko are still popular due to their distinctive sound.



