Hema Malini, Esha Deol make shocking revelations about Dharmendra in throwback viral video: 'We are not allowed to...'

The Deol family has been in the news as Dharmendra's grandson and Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol tied the knot with late filmmaker Bimal Roy's great-granddaughter Drisha Acharya in Mumbai last month. Along with the festivities, the absence of Dharmendra's second wife Hema Malini, and their kids, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, became a topic of discussion.

Now, a video from the popular chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, has gone viral in which Hema and Esha are seen making shocking revelations about the 87-year-old actor, talking about his conservative nature, and sharing the several restrictions he had for the Dhoom actress and her sister. The clip has been shared on the Reddit thread Bolly Blinds N Gossip.

Talking with Simi Garewal, Hema hinted at Dharmendra's absence in their married life. When the Karz actress asked about his support as a spouse, the Baghban actress replied, "Just to take a few decisions, regarding children, that’s the only thing. They don’t want you to go wrong anywhere. There’s a time you need his support. He’s always there to give the support. Whenever he’s in Bombay, he comes to see the children, he’s with them and asks about what they are doing, and their studies."

Hema is a trained classical dancer and keeps performing at different events across cities. In the interview, she also revealed that Dharmendra hasn't seen any of her stage performances. "My stage performances, he hasn’t seen any of them, though it is so popular all over. He feels I look very different on the stage, from somewhere else and I don’t belong to him, so he doesn’t want to see", she added.

The 74-year-old actress also talked about Dharmendra's protective nature as a father as she added, "In dresses, he’s very particular, he likes them to always be in salwar kameez. So, my daughters, the moment he’s coming, they’ll wear salwar kameez and come."

In the latter half of the clip, Hema is joined by her two daughters Esha and Ahana. Esha also shed light on her father's conservative thought process. "We are not allowed to go out that often. Mama’s there so we manage to go out for sports. We had to go for state level outside Bombay, he said no, I didn’t go. He doesn’t like us wearing sleeveless tops and short pants. Whenever he comes home, we wear trousers or salwar kameez", the Yuva actress disclosed.

Before his marriage to Hema Malini in 1980, Dharmendra had tied the knot in 1954 with Prakash Kaur, with whom he shares four children, two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters Ajieta Deol and Vijeta Deol.



