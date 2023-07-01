When Dharmendra's first wife Prakash Kaur defended him for marrying Hema Malini: 'How dare anyone call him a womaniser'

Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur/Twitter

Before his marriage to Hema Malini in 1980, Dharmendra had tied the knot with Prakash Kaur in 1954. The couple share four children, two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters Ajieta Deol and Vijeta Deol. The 87-year-old actor also shares two daughters with Hema, named Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

It was reported that Dharmendra did his second marriage without giving a divorce to Prakash Kaur. The Sholay star was tagged a 'womaniser' by the media reports at that time. Kaur then came in defense of the veteran actor and said that he may not be the best husband, but he is certainly the best father.

Speaking to Stardust in 1981, Kaur had said, "Why only my husband, any man would want have preferred Hema to me. How dare anyone call my husband a womanizer when half the industry is doing the same thing? All heroes are having affairs and getting married a second time. He may not be the best husband, though he is very good to me, but he is certainly the best father. His children love him a lot. He never neglects them."

Although Kaur didn't blame Hema Malini, she said that she would have never done what the Baghban actress did. "I can understand what Hema is going through. Even she has to face the world, her relatives and her friends. But if I were in Hema’s place, I would not have done what she did. For, as a woman, I can understand her feelings. But as a wife and a mother, I do not approve of them."

"He is the first and last man in my life. He is the father of my children. I love and respect him a lot. What has happened has happened. I don’t know whether I should blame him or destiny for it. But one thing is for certain however far he may be from me, and whatever might happen, if I need him I know he’ll be there. I have not lost my trust in him. After all, he is the father of my children", she concluded.

Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur reunited recently for their grandson and Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol's wedding with late filmmaker Bimal Roy's great-granddaughter Drisha Acharya in May this year. The festivities were given a miss by Hema Malini, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol.



