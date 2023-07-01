When Hema Malini revealed why she never met Dharmendra's first wife Prakash Kaur: 'I didn't want to disturb...'

Dharmendra and Hema Malini-Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur/File photos

The Deol family has been in the limelight since Dharmendra's grandson and Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol's wedding with late filmmaker Bimal Roy's great-granddaughter Drisha Acharya in Mumbai last month. The wedding was attended by the entire family except for Dharmendra's second wife Hema Malini and their kids, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Dharmendra tied the knot with Hema Malini in 1980, 26 years after his first marriage with Prakash Kaur in 1954 when he was only 19 years old. With his first wife, the 87-year-old actor shares four children, two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters Ajieta Deol and Vijeta Deol.

It is quite strange that Hema Malini, who is a sitting Lok Sabha MP, has never met Dharmendra's first wife Prakash Kaur. The 74-year-old veteran actress revealed the same in her biography Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, written by journalist and filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee and first published in 2017.

Malini said, "I didn’t want to disturb anyone. I am happy with whatever Dharamji did for me and my daughters. He played the role of a father, like any father would do. I guess I am happy with that. Today I am a working woman and I have been able to maintain my dignity because I have devoted my life to art and culture."

"I guess, if the situation was even slightly different from this, I wouldn’t be what I am today. Though I have never spoken about Prakash, I respect her a lot. Even my daughters respect Dharamji’s family. The world wants to know about my life in detail, but that is not for others to know. It’s no one’s business", she further added.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini, one of the most iconic couples of Bollywood, has been paired opposite each other in several notable films such as Ramesh Sippy's Sholay and Seeta Aur Geeta, Pramod Chakravorty's Dream Girl, Ravi Chopra's The Burning Train, and Kamal Amrohi's Razia Sultan, and among others.



