Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt gets engaged to her beau Vedant Sarda, photos go viral

Credit: Vikram Bhatt/Instagram

Bollywood director Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna Bhatt got engaged to her beau Vedant Sarda recently. The filmmaker took to Instagram and dropped adorable photos from daughter’s engagement.

“Engaged to get married!! And then I gave her away - in the words from the #fiddlerontheroof" Is this the little girl I carried ...Is this the little boy at play? I don`t remember growing older..When did they?When did she get to be a beauty..When did he grow to be so tall? Wasn`t it yesterday when they were small? Sunrise, sunset..Sunrise, sunset...Swiftly flow the days..Seedlings turn overnight to sunflowers..Blossoming even as we gaze..Sunrise, sunset..Sunrise, sunset Swiftly fly the years One season following another Laiden with happiness and tears,” Vikram Bhatt posted.

Krishna, too, dropped pictures from her ceremony. The pictures showed the couple smiling and giving different poses for the camera. For the event, Krishna wore yellow and white ethnic wear and jewellery while Vedant opted for a white outfit.

"A monsoon romance that culminated in a winter engagement. Cannot wait to see an eternity of summer," she wrote. Congratulations wishes have been pouring in for Krishna and her fiance ever since they shared the good news. "Amaaazing !!! Lots of love & God bless," actor Rahul Dev commented.

"Wow congratulations," actor Simple Kaul commented. Vikram’s daughter Krishna is also a filmmaker. He is the daughter of Vikram and his ex-wife, Aditi Bhatt. Vikram and Aditi divorced in 1998.

Earlier, director Vikram Bhatt drafted a poem in order to confess his love for wife Shwetambari Soni on the occasion of her birthday. He wrote, "You turned me inside out, and you showed me what life was about. Only you, the only one that stole my heart away, I wanna do all I can just to show you, make you understand. Only you, the only one that stole my heart away. Happy birthday me love. @shwetaambari.soni."

In an interview with Mid-Day, Vikram revealed that his marriage was a private ceremony at his home. According to the director, they initially had planned a grand wedding. He said, "Even my friends couldn't come. We had initially thought of having a [grand] wedding, but the pandemic [played spoilsport]." (With inputs from ANI)