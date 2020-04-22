Vicky Kaushal, Kashmera Shah's apartment complex partially sealed after 11-year-old tests positive for coronavirus

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal including 16 other celebrities' living space, their apartments in Mumbai have been put under lockdown till now after a resident was found to be positive for the novel coronavirus. According to a report, the building is near Fame Adlabs, Oberoi Springs where an 11-year-old girl was found positive for the coronavirus in the complex.

Director and choreographer Remo D’Souza's said that she used to live there before and that she, too, has heard about the COVID-19 case. In addition to this, the building is already home to celebrities like Chahatt Khanna, Ahmed Khan, Sapna Mukerji, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha, Rahul Dev-Mugdha Godse, Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah, Ahmed Khan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Aanand L Rai, Arjan Bajwa, Vipul Shah, and Prabhu Dheva. It has now been sanitised by the BMC and only partially sealed.

Speaking about the same, Kashmera said, in an interview, "The mood is very tense here. Honestly, we were always following the lockdown orders completely." Meanwhile, Vicky is in lockdown with his parents and brother Sunny. He has been sharing regular photos and videos of himself cleaning fans and cooking omelets. He recently shared a photograph of himself lazing on a couch.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh next. The film is slated to release in January 2021 as of now. He will also be seen playing Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, in a biographical drama directed by Meghna Gulzar, which is also slated to open next year.