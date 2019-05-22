Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to have a Goan wedding in December?

From the time Varun Dhawan made his relationship with Natasha Dalal official, several reports of their wedding have been making the rounds. Earlier during an interview with MensXP, when Varun's dad and filmmaker David Dhawan was asked about the actor's impending marriage, he had said, "His marriage will happen next year maybe. I am very happy with their relationship. What more does a father need?" While Varun told Filmfare, "It’s not going to happen this year. I’m not saying I won’t get married but it’s not this soon. If I’m doing all these movies, I need to find the right time for that."

Now as per reports in Pinkvilla, Varun and Natasha are likely to tie the knot this year itself in the month of December. Talking about the same, a source stated to the entertainment portal, "The Dhawans are planning a big wedding towards the year-end. Varun and Natasha and the families have decided on a December date for the big day. In all probabilities, it will be a destination marriage. As of now, they are looking at getting the entire contingent to Goa for a beach wedding."

The source added, "Only their closest buddies from the film fraternity will be invited for the Goan shaadi and the lovebirds plan to throw a lavish reception party back in Mumbai for everyone."

We have to wait for an official confirmation from Varun and Natasha now!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will next be seen in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film is slated to release in November 2019.