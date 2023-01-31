Search icon
Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor-starrer Bawaal postponed, team working to fine tune VFX

Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, has been postponed due to technical and VFX requirements.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 05:23 PM IST

Bawaal stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor

Bawaal, the Nitesh Tiwari film starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, has reportedly been postponed. The film was supposed to be released in theatres on April 7. But now, it has been pushed ahead. As per trade insiders, the reason is that the film’s team is still working to fine tune the VFX and some other technical issues. No new release date has been announced so far.

On Tuesday afternoon, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Varun Dhawn Janhvi Kapoor: Bawaal shifts ahead… #Bawaal - which reunites producer #SajidNadiadwala and director #NiteshTiwari after #Chhichhore - won’t release on 7 April 2023… Reason: VFX and technical requirements.” As per other reports, the film’s crew has realised the VFX will take more time than they anticipated in some of the sequences. The film has reportedly been shot using special technology in Poland.

Director Nitesh Tiwari told Pinkvilla, “The visual finesse we want to achieve on these sequences will need more time than we expected. We don’t want to cut short at anything because our purpose is to bring nothing but the best version of our vision to our viewers.”

Bawaal is a love story that has been shot across various locations in Europe, including Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, and Warsaw. A small portion was shot in India as well last year. The shoot was wrapped in August 2022 and the post-production work has been underway since. As per sources, the film has been mounted on an ambitious scale and hence, the makers want to leave no stone unturned.

Bawaal isn’t the first Hindi film this year to have postponed its release due to VFX issues. Om Raut’s Adipurush, which is based on Mahabharat, saw its released pushed back from January to June after negative reaction to its VFX and CGI upon the teaser release. The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan.

