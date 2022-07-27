Bawaal: Varun Dhawan- Janhvi Kapoor's entertainer is their career's most expensive film, know daily shoot cost

Bawaal

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari upcoming masala entertainer Bawaal. As the title suggests, the film has already created an impact. The lead pair are sharing exotic foreign locations from their shoot, and this has helped to create a buzz about the film.

Now as per the report of the Hindustan Times, Bawaal will be the most expensive film of Dhawan and Kapoor's career. Currently, the team is gearing up for a high-octane action sequence, and a source from the unit has shared the scale of the film with the portal. As per the source, the 10-day shoot scheduled is costing them Rs 2.5 crores daily. “An action sequence as planned required multiple things such as 45 plus hedgehogs along with an innumerable number of grenades, knives, and variety of explosives for an important action sequence which will be shot from tomorrow. The costs incurred for shooting daily is about 2.5 crore and this is a 10 days schedule. This is Varun's most expensive film so far."

The Sajid Nadiadwala production is been shot in Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, and Warsaw with a small portion in India as well. The report further stated that the action directors and stuntmen for the film have been hired from Germany. In totality, the film's crew includes more than 700 people.

In a recent viral video, Varun Dhawan can be seen teasing Janhvi as she arrived late for the shoot. Varun took to Instagram and shared a video in which Janhvi can be seen exiting the hotel, while others including Varun, director Nitesh Tiwari, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari waiting outside. Janhvi can be heard saying, “I’m really sorry,” to Bawaal team. To which Varun said, “Ahem ahem. This is terrible, Janhvi. What is this behaviour?” She kept smiling. Bawaal will release in cinemas on April 7, 2023.