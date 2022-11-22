Urvashi Rautela asks what she should request from God, netizens say 'apne RP Rishabh Pant ko maang lo'

Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant have been trending in news since August this year when the Bollywood actress claimed that a certain 'Mr. RP' waited for her for almost 10 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her while she was getting some sleep and she felt bad after seeing '16-17 missed calls'.

Since it was rumoured that she is dating the Indian wicketkeeping batsman in 2018, netizens were quick to assume that 'Mr. RP' is Rishabh Pant, who even reacted to Rautela when he posted an Instagram Story writing 'Mera peecha chodo behen (Leave me alone sister)' and later deleted the same.

And, since then, the two of them have been making several indirect allegations against each other on social media with Urvashi even going to the United Arab Emirates to support the Indian cricket team for Asia Cup 2022 and even travelling to Australia where Rishabh Pant was also there for the T20 World Cup. Several memes were generated online that the Hate Story 4 actress is following Pant wherever he goes and she reacted to these allegations saying that she had gone to both countries for her work commitments.

On Monday, November 21, Urvashi shared a photo on her Instagram in which she was seen praying with her both hands. In her caption, she wrote in Hindi, "Kya Bhagwaan se kuch maangna chahiye? Kya maange?". Her followers flooded the comments sections dragging Rishabh Pant's name again.

One Instagram user commented, "Apne RP Rishabh Pant ko maang lo', while another wrote, "Hum samajh gaye aap manokaamna kar rahi hain ki Rishabh Pant ki form waapis aa jaaye" as the Indian cricketer hasn't been performing well in the past few months.



It seems that as long as Urvashi keeps sharing her pictures and videos on social media, her fans and followers will not stop teasing her with Rishabh Pant's name.