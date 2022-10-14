Urvashi Rautela reacts to allegations of stalking Rishabh Pant, compares herself to Iran's Mahsa Amini

Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant/Instagram

Since Urvashi Rautela has flown off to Australia, the venue for the upcoming T20 World Cup for which Rishabh Pant is also in the same nation, the actress has been brutally trolled online and netizens have alleged that she is 'stalking' Indian cricketer. Now, the Hate Story 4 actress has reacted strongly to these allegations saying that she is being bullied.

Taking to her Instagram, she dropped a video in which she is seen posing from a terrace. Along with the clip, she wrote, "FIRST IN IRAN #MahsaAmini & NOW IN INDIA….it’s happening with me they’re bullying me as a Stalker ??? No one cares about me or supports me. A strong woman is one who feels deeply & loves fiercely. Her tears flow as abundantly as her laughter. She is both soft & powerful, is both practical & spiritual. She’s a gift to the world."

In September 2022, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was killed in police custody after she was arrested for not wearing the hijab properly. Her death triggered worldwide protests in which more than 185 people have been reportedly killed in Iran itself. Several political leaders such as Bill Clinton, Justin Trudeau, Nancy Pelosi, and others have condemned Mahsa's death.



After their dating rumours surfaced in 2018, the tensions between Urvashi and Pant increased recently from her interview in August wherein she claimed that a certain "Mr. RP" waited for her for almost 10 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her while she was getting some sleep and that she felt bad after seeing "16-17 missed calls".

Rishabh then took to his Instagram story (which he deleted after a few hours) and wrote, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them". He added hashtags - 'Mera Picha Chhoro Behen', and 'Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai' at the end of the note.

The actress responded to Rishabh as she posted a note on her Instagram Stories which read, "Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball...main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho." She also added hashtags - "RP CHOTU BHAIYYA, Cougar Hunter, and Don't take advantage of a silent girl".