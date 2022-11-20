Search icon
Urvashi Rautela reacts to being asked 'RP hum samajhte the Rishabh Pant, lekin koi aur hi nikle'

Urvashi Rautela was asked to reveal 'who is the real RP' at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai yesterday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 04:29 PM IST

Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant/File photos

The Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai was celebrated on Saturday, November 19, with Ranveer Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Manushi Chhillar, Bhumi Pednekar, and other celebrities in attendance.

Urvashi Rautela also graced the event in a sizzling pink dress. The actress was once again questioned about her relationship with the ace Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on the red carpet after the two of them have been involved in social media feud this year on multiple occasions.

In a video shared by Instant Bollywood, the Hate Story 4 actress is asked, "RP hum log samajhte the Rishab Pant, lekin woh toh koi aur hi nikle" as the reporter was referring to the South Indian actor Ram Pothineni, with whom Urvashi had shared the photo on her Instagram account in October and captioned it, "With RP".

The actress first tried to avoid the question and then answered, "He is my co-actor (Ram) and I am working with him in my next film". The reporter further grilled her and asked, "Toh aap jis RP ka intezaar kar rahi thi, woh yahi the?", to which the actress said, "I will only talk about my films and film projects".

For the unversed, after their dating rumours surfaced in 2018, the tensions between Urvashi and Pant increased recently from her interview in August wherein she claimed that a certain "Mr. RP" waited for her for almost 10 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her while she was getting some sleep and that she felt bad after seeing "16-17 missed calls".

READ | Ind vs Pak: Netizens flood internet with Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant memes after actress attends Asia Cup match

The two of them later made several allegations against each other on social media and Urvashi was even trolled mercilessly as Rishabh performed poorly in the recently held Asia Cup and when India failed to qualify for the finals of the T20 World Cup.

