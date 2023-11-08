Headlines

Tiger 3 first review out: Salman Khan-starrer hailed as 'solid thriller' with 'flawless' performances by cast

The first review of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Tiger 3 has been posted online, and it left netizens overwhelmed.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 09:26 PM IST

The first review of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3 is out, four days before the release. On X (formerly Twitter), a box office tracker and entertainment portal shared a brief review of Tiger 3, giving it four stars and praising the performance of the primary cast (Salman, Katrina, and Emraan Hashmi), calling it 'flawless'.

On Wednesday, entertainment portal Always Bollywood shared their review of Tiger 3 on Twitter (now called X), giving the film four stars. The portal shared the review with a poster of Tiger 3. The review reads, "This Diwali Prepare to witness the fall and the rise of this invincible Tiger....  #Tiger3  is a solid thriller packed with action, that pretty much sums up the whole thing... All of that combined with the flawless performance by the strong cast..." 

The portal did not specify the basis of the review and how the reviewer managed to watch the film three days ahead of the release. A few netizens questioned the authenticity of the review, but their query went unanswered. Many SRK fans have trolled the portal for sharing the review and even brought back a similar review of the portal for Salman's previous dud Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. However, Salman fans are elated with the review, and they thanked the portal for the review. 

Tiger 3 runtime increased by 2 minutes

On Wednesday, November 8, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest update regarding the film. He stated that Tiger 3's runtime has been increased by 2 minutes and 22 seconds as Aditya Chopra-owned production house Yash Raj Films has added extra footage to the film just a week before its release date. 

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma, whose last film Fan (2016) starring Shah Rukh Khan in a double role was a massive underperformer at the box office. Salman is also looking to make a comeback after the hugely disappointing Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan earlier this year.

