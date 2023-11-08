Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3's run time increased, netizens say 'adding SRK or Hrithik's scenes won't save it now'

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Tiger 3 will release in cinemas across India on the occasion of Diwali on Sunday

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Tiger 3 will have a grand release on the occasion of Diwali on Sunday, November 12. As of Tuesday, the spy action thriller has already sold more than 3 lakh tickets in India costing around Rs 8 crore in the advance booking sales.

On Wednesday, November 8, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest update regarding the film. He stated that Tiger 3's runtime has been increased by 2 minutes and 22 seconds as Aditya Chopra-owned production house Yash Raj Films has added extra footage to the film just a week before its release date.

Taran took to his X (previously known as Twitter) and wrote, "TIGER 3’ RUN TIME INCREASED - ADDITIONAL FOOTAGE ADDED #YRF has added extra footage [2.22 minutes] to #Tiger3… The original run time [certified ‘UA’ by #CBFC on 27 Oct 2023] was 2 hours, 33 min, 38 sec. The revised run time [certified 6 Nov 2023], after additional footage, is 2 hours, 36 minutes, 00 seconds. First half: 1 hour, 10 minutes, 33 seconds Second half: 1 hour, 25 minutes, 27 seconds."

While a few netizens shared their excitement to see what are these additions being made at the last moment, majority of them are saying that this seems like a 'desperate' move from YRF. One X user replied, "To be honest, YRF is panicking way more than they should. It gives a wrong impression to the audience", while another wrote, "adding SRK or Hrithik's scenes won't save it now". It is confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan is making a cameo as Pathaan in Tiger 3, whereas it was just a couple of days ago rumours began that Hrithik Roshan will also be seen as his War character Kabir in the film.

#Xclusiv… ‘TIGER 3’ RUN TIME INCREASED - ADDITIONAL FOOTAGE ADDED… #YRF has added extra footage [2.22 minutes] to #Tiger3… The original run time [certified ‘UA’ by #CBFC on 27 Oct 2023] was 2 hours, 33 min, 38 sec… The revised run time [certified 6 Nov 2023], after additional… pic.twitter.com/zgoTBF1kem — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 8, 2023

A Bollywood Hungama report released today has stated that this extra footage is Hrithik's scene. A source was quoted telling the portal, "The scene was shot very recently, on Saturday, November 4, at Mumbai’s Yash Raj Studios. Hrithik Roshan seemed excited to be back in the Kabir zone and had a blast shooting the scene."

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma, whose last film Fan (2016) starring Shah Rukh Khan in a double role was a massive underperformer at the box office. Salman is also looking to make a comeback after the hugely disappointing Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan earlier this year.



