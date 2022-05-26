Throwback Thursday: When Priyanka Chopra revealed what she would do if her husband cheated on her

Priyanka Chopra/File photo

Priyanka Chopra is a true global icon as she has ruled not just the Indian entertainment industry but is popular across Hollywood through her fashionable red carpet appearances and popular performances in multiple films. The Desi Girl is also known for being vocal and expressive about her opinions on varied topics.

The Fashion actress married popular American musician Nick Jonas in December 2018 as per Hindu and Christian rituals in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace. On Throwback Thursday today, we take you back to her interview in 2016 when Priyanka revealed what she would do her husband if she caught him cheating on her.

Talking to Filmfare, the actress said, "Cheating here and there is an individual thing whether the girl wants to accept the guy after he’s slept with someone else. I’d probably beat the shit out of him first, lock him up, and then I don’t know what I’d do. I’m probably the kind of person who’d get violent."

Though the Dil Dhadakne Do actress continued that she might forgive him depending on how much she loves him adding that everyone deserves a second chance. Talking about how men are not generally targeted over their infidelity, Priyanka told the entertainment portal, "My problem is when men do it, it’s all okay. They’re called players, charming and it’s all forgiven. But if a woman does it, she’s called kulta. But if a guy does it, wives will accept it and it’s fine. These are double standards."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will mark her return to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar's next directorial Jee Le Zaraa, a road trip multi-starrer in which she stars with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It is rumoured that the three leading ladies will be paired opposite their respective husbands in the films namely Nick Jonas, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranbir Kapoor.