Throwback Thursday: When Ranveer Singh revealed he lost his virginity at the age of 12

Apart from his exceptional acting skills, Ranveer Singh is known for his wild energy and enthusiasm, his unique fashion choices, and his outspoken opinions. The actor, who made his debut twelve years ago with 'Band Baaja Baaraat, has always been candid and straightforward in his interviews.

And it was in 2014 during an interview that the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor revealed that he lost his virginity at the age of 12. While speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Ranveer had said, "I think I was around 12 when I did it. I started everything early, everything! I was way ahead — so much so, that in school all the mothers used to say he (Ranveer) is that rotten apple that’s spoiling all our kids."

The 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor had continued that he used to hold sermons with other boys in his school where he used to teach them. He had added that he became an expert since he had started it very early. "I got into a lot of trouble but yes I had that keeda or maybe I was the keeda", the actor had said while talking to the portal.

It is worth mentioning that Ranveer even starred in an advertisement for a condom brand in 2014 and it was during its promotions that Ranveer had confessed his secret, adding that people must have open and healthy conversations about sex and stop treating it as a taboo.



Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Lootera' actor stole the hearts of the audience and the critics with his superlative performance in his portrayal of former Indian captain Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's '83', based on India's maiden ODI World Cup victory in 1983. The actor, married to actress Deepika Padukone, will be seen next in the social comedy-drama 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', which arrives in theatres on May 13, 2022.