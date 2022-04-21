Throwback Thursday: When Shah Rukh Khan said he would never be able to work with Akshay Kumar

Shah Rukh Khan-Akshay Kumar/File photos

Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar are two of the biggest superstars in the Hindi film industry. The stars have huge fans across the world who would love to see them together on the big screen. However, SRK had once said that he would never be able to work with the Khiladi actor due to an unusual reason.

In an interview with DNA in 2019, when the Pathaan actor was asked if he would do more films with Akshay, he displayed his great sense of humour and said, "What do I say to this? I don’t wake up as early as him. I go to sleep when Akshay is waking up. His day starts early. By the time I start working, he is packing up and going home. So he can put in more hours of work. I’m a nocturnal person. Not many people are fond of shooting at night like me.”

Shah Rukh Khan even added that if he and Akshay come together for a film, they would never meet up on set. "It will be fun to act with Akshay. Dono set pe hi nahin milenge. Woh jaa raha hoga aur main aa raha hounga (laughs). He’ll be leaving the set and I’ll be coming in. I would like to work like Akshay and with him, but our timings won’t match", the Chak De India actor added.



The two stars did act together in Yash Chopra's musical romantic hit Dil To Pagal Hai in 1997, but the Sooryavanshi actor only played a cameo in the love triangle romance drama centered on Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor. The two male leads were seen together only in a few scenes in the National Award-winning film.