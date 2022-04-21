Akshay Kumar steps down as tobacco company's brand ambassador, apologises to fans

Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar has said that he will no longer be a brand ambassador for a tobacco company with which he had recently signed a contract. On Thursday around 12 a.m., the actor made the announcement on his social media account.



After Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay was the latest Bollywood star to endorse the company's products. It's a brand that sells both tobacco and non-tobacco items. Fans were not pleased with his decision.



He then apologised to his fans with a note on Instagram, he wrote, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes.



Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn appeared in recent advertisements for the firm. They all made the Vimal greeting and ate their elaichi (cardamom). Fans of Akshay Kumar were outraged that he was endorsing a dangerous product. They even shared old videos of him talking about his dislike for alcohol, cigarettes, and other things to remind him of his previous statements.