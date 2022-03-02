Shah Rukh Khan FINALLY unveils 'Pathaan' teaser with Deepika Padukone, John Abraham - WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan is back and how! SRK's return to cinemas has been keenly awaited by everyone from the audience to the critics. After he was spotted shooting for the Yash Raj Films' action-entertainer 'Pathaan' several times in the past year, Shah Rukh Khan has finally officially announced the film today on Wednesday, March 2 with its release date of January 25, 2023.

Sharing the teaser on his social media handles, SRK wrote, "I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. @deepikapadukone |@TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf".

The teaser shows Deepika and John introducing Shah Rukh Khan's titular character with no religious and caste background. SRK's voice is then heard in the background adding more information to his character saying that he took his national identity as his religion. King Khan's look from the film has been kept a secret as he only appears in the end on a blurred screen. SRK even adds that he would reveal more details about his character soon.

With 'Pathaan' release date locked as January 25 next year, it seems that 'Fighter', scheduled to release on Republic Day 2023, starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles might get postponed. Both the films - 'Pathaan' and 'Fighter' are helmed by the same director, Siddharth Anand.

Siddharth Anand delivered the biggest blockbuster for YRF in 2019 - 'War' starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. 'Pathaan' marks SRK's return to the big screen after five years. His last release was 'Zero' in 2018 which ended up as a commercial failure at the box office.