Throwback Thursday: When Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he never thought Gauri Khan would be a good mother

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are the most powerful and loved couples in the Hindi film industry. It has been more than thirty years since their marriage as the couple tied the knot on October 25, 1991, and are proud parents to three kids, 24-year-old Aryan Khan, 21-year old Suhana Khan, and 8-year old AbRam Khan.

But do you know that King Khan once thought that Gauri would not be a good mother? Well, let's take you back to 2005 when Gauri Khan and Sussanne Khan were invited by producer-director Karan Johar as the guests on the first season of his talk show 'Koffee With Karan'.

Karan had started the very first episode of his popular celebrity chat show with his favourite on-screen pair SRK and Kajol, and later hosted Gauri and Sussanne also in the eighth episode of the first season. Gauri's husband and Sussanne's ex-husband Hrithik Roshan had also joined them later in that particular episode.

The 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' director had then asked SRK, "After the children, is life any different today in terms of your emotional bonding with her (Gauri)?". Then the 'Pathaan' actor had revealed that he never thought Gauri would be a good mother before concluding that she is an absolutely wonderful parent.

Shah Rukh Khan had answered Karan then, “I think surprisingly, I never thought Gauri would be a good mother. She doesn’t come across as a children-friendly lady. She is not koochi-kooing, I mean you see girls really liking kids. But I was pleasantly surprised that she is an absolutely wonderful mother, and she is a kind of mother, I guess, kids with my kinda father need to have. She makes it sensible, simple, and specifically one word, very middle class.” When Karan had further asked SRK, "She probably is the most stabilising factor in your life?", to which the actor had replied, "She is the only factor in my life."



For the unversed, Johar has been extremely close with Shah Rukh-Gauri and their family since the time he assisted Aditya Chopra in the blockbuster 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' in 1995 that paired the superstar with Kajol in the leading roles. The Dharma Productions owner had then promised to cast them in his directorial debut, which happened in 1998 as 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.