Headlines

Malayalam actress Divya Prabha alleges drunk passenger harassed her on Air India flight, Kerala police files FIR

This star kid has refused to play Laxman in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, not Aryan Khan or Ibrahim Ali Khan: Report

Kangana Ranaut says Tejas will 'shed light on unfounded accusations' against armed forces: 'Before making allegations...

World Cup 2023: Babar Azam gifts Pakistan team jersey to Hyderabad stadium's ground staff - Watch

IND vs AFG, World Cup 2023: What are the chances of rain during the India vs Afghanistan match?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Malayalam actress Divya Prabha alleges drunk passenger harassed her on Air India flight, Kerala police files FIR

Israel Hamas War: Gaza faces humanitarian crisis as Israel continues complete siege, UN concerned

World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan, top player battles to watch out for in match No. 9 | INDvsAFG

Most ODI centuries scored in a single day

Fastest batters to reach 3000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli's 8-year long fitness-driven diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

Israel Hamas War: Gaza faces humanitarian crisis as Israel continues complete siege, UN concerned

World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan, top player battles to watch out for in match No. 9 | INDvsAFG

'Rockets fell on our house and...' : Israeli woman narrate ordeal on Hamas missile attack

Malayalam actress Divya Prabha alleges drunk passenger harassed her on Air India flight, Kerala police files FIR

Kangana Ranaut says Tejas will 'shed light on unfounded accusations' against armed forces: 'Before making allegations...

This star kid has refused to play Laxman in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, not Aryan Khan or Ibrahim Ali Khan: Report

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This star kid has refused to play Laxman in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, not Aryan Khan or Ibrahim Ali Khan: Report

Agastya Nanda, who will make his debut later this year in The Archies, does not want to play 'a second fiddle' to any other actor at an early stage in his career.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 02:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has become one of the most-awaited films in the Indian cinema, even before its official announcement. As per the reports, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash have been finalised to play Lord Rama, Sita, and Ravana in the adaptation of the mythological epic.

As per recent reports, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda has been offered to play the role of Laxman, Rama's younger brother who joined him and Sita in his 14 year long vanvaas. But the star kid, who will make his debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, has refused to play 'the second fiddle' to another actor at such an early stage in his career.

A source was quoted telling Rediff, "Agastya's hands are full. He has just completed The Archies with Zoya Akhtar and will be deep-diving into Ekkis with Sriram Raghavan. At this stage of his career, he can hardly afford to play second fiddle to another actor."

As the casting of the Ramayana trilogy is underway, it has also been reported that Sunny Deol is in talks to play Hanuman. A source was quoted telling Pnkvilla, "Hanuman stands for strength and there’s no one better than Sunny Deol in the Indian Film Industry to justify what Bajrangbali stands for. The actor has shown interest in being a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s rendition of Ramayana and is also excited to play the part of Lord Hanuman. However, it’s still early stages of discussion."

Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of Ramayana, which is being made on a huge scale with some of the biggest names in the Indian cinema, will reportedly have its official announcement on Diwali this year, will begin shooting by the year-end, and is targeting to release on Dussehra in 2025.

READ | Hua Main: Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry is 'fire', Animal song is 'instant chartbuster', say netizens

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Akshay Kumar reacts strongly to Israel-Hamas conflict, condemns 'any kind of terrorism': 'Killing is not the answer'

Kidnapping women and children is fatal for Hamas

5 Best earphones you can buy at Amazon Great Indian Festival under Rs 1000!

UP: Couple's romance on moving bike takes a costly turn: Slapped with Rs 8,000 fine

'Problem with Congress is that...': BJP MP reacts strongly after CWC passes resolution supporting Palestine

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE