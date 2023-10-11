This star kid has refused to play Laxman in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, not Aryan Khan or Ibrahim Ali Khan: Report

Agastya Nanda, who will make his debut later this year in The Archies, does not want to play 'a second fiddle' to any other actor at an early stage in his career.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has become one of the most-awaited films in the Indian cinema, even before its official announcement. As per the reports, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash have been finalised to play Lord Rama, Sita, and Ravana in the adaptation of the mythological epic.

As per recent reports, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda has been offered to play the role of Laxman, Rama's younger brother who joined him and Sita in his 14 year long vanvaas. But the star kid, who will make his debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, has refused to play 'the second fiddle' to another actor at such an early stage in his career.

A source was quoted telling Rediff, "Agastya's hands are full. He has just completed The Archies with Zoya Akhtar and will be deep-diving into Ekkis with Sriram Raghavan. At this stage of his career, he can hardly afford to play second fiddle to another actor."

As the casting of the Ramayana trilogy is underway, it has also been reported that Sunny Deol is in talks to play Hanuman. A source was quoted telling Pnkvilla, "Hanuman stands for strength and there’s no one better than Sunny Deol in the Indian Film Industry to justify what Bajrangbali stands for. The actor has shown interest in being a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s rendition of Ramayana and is also excited to play the part of Lord Hanuman. However, it’s still early stages of discussion."

Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of Ramayana, which is being made on a huge scale with some of the biggest names in the Indian cinema, will reportedly have its official announcement on Diwali this year, will begin shooting by the year-end, and is targeting to release on Dussehra in 2025.



