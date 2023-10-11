Headlines

Hua Main: Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry is 'fire', Animal song is 'instant chatbuster', say netizens

Hua Main is the first song from the much-awaited gangster drama Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

The first track of the much-awaited gangster drama film Animal titled Hua Main was released on Wednesday morning, October 11. The song features sizzling chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna as the two kiss each other, fly plane together, and tie the knot with each other in a temple in between of the snow-filled mountains.

The track has been composed by the music band Jam8, sung by Raghav Chaitanya and Pritam, and written by Manoj Muntashir. The song has gone viral since its release and netizens have already dubbed it 'instant chartbuster' and called Ranbir and Rashmika's chemsitry as 'fire'.

Apart from Ranbir and Rashmika, Animal features Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri in prominent roles. Earlier, Parineeti Chopra was signed as the leading lady but she left the film to shoot for Diljit Singh-starrer and Imtiaz Ali-directed Amar Singh Chamkila, the biopic of the late Punjabi singer of the same name, releasing on Netflix in 2024.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has been one of the most awaited films since its announcement as the filmmaker has previously made Shahid Kapoor-starrer romantic drama Kabir Singh, which went on to earn more than Rs 300 crore at the global box office in 2019.

Animal was earlier slated to release on August 11 clashing with Sunny Deol's patriotic drama Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's satirical comedy OMG 2, but was postponed due to delay in its post-production. After averting a clash with two sequels, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has found itself in another clash as Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur is also slated to release on December 1.

