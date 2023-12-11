Headlines

This controversial love-drama of pan-India star caused couples to die by suicide, director had to change ending but...

This love drama was a huge hit in 1981, but it also led to a rise in suicide cases among couples. Trigger warning: This article contains descriptions of self-harm.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 02:52 PM IST

Cinema is the reflection of society. Sometimes, a movie leaves such an impression that it creates unrest situations among the masses. Here's an iconic love tragedy film that was lauded by the audience, but the cultural impact of this film, shocked everyone. 

This movie was praised for its music, the performances of the lead actors, and the premise of star-crossed lovers. However, after the movie was released, there was a rise in suicide cases. This film was pan-India star Kamal Haasan's debut in Bollywood, and it caused a stir in India. Yes, we're talking about Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981). 

K. Balachander's directorial Ek Dujje Ke Liye was a Hindi remake of his iconic Telugu film Maro Charitra (1978), and it starred Rati Agnihotri as the female lead opposite Kamal. The movie revolves around Vasu (Kamal) and Sapna (Rati), lovers from different families who struggle to stay together and fight against all odds for their love. The movie ends on a tragic note with Vasu and Sapna jumping off a cliff together. 

When Ek Duuje Ke Liye inspired couples in the wrong way

Soon after the super-success of Ek Duuje Ke Liye, the movie was surrounded by controversies as many couples ended their life. Reportedly, after the release of the film, there was a rise in suicide cases among couples. The lovers were influenced by Vasu and Sapna's tragic fate.  

Watch the climax of Ek Duuje Ke Liye

When the government asked Ek Duuje Ke Liye makers to help them spread awareness against suicide

As Lallantop reported, many government organisations reached out to the makers and held multiple meetings, seeking their help in spreading awareness against suicide. These meetings were attended by the majority of cast and crew members, except 16-year-old Rati. The actress' father used to represent and keep her away from the negative controversies. 

K. Balachander changed the ending of the film, but...

As the portal reported, after the rise of suicide cases, K Balachander released another version of the film, with a happy ending. However, Balacnader had to retain the original ending due to public demand. Before Ek Duuje Ke Liye was released in the cinemas, the director showed the film to his idol Raj Kapoor. The legendary actor-director praised the film but was unhappy with the ending. Reportedly, Raj was the first person to suggest Balachander for a happy ending. Ek Duuje Ke Liye also stars Madhavi, Raza Murad, and Rakesh Bedi in supporting roles. 

