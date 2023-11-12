Headlines

This film beats Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan's record for biggest release in USA; and it's not Tiger 3, Salaar or Dunki

This Indian film beats Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan's record for the biggest release in the USA

DNA Web Team

Nov 12, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan was released in September and broke several box office records to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film. The film also had the biggest release in the USA, however, now, another movie has broken this record. 

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan was released in the USA on 850 screens, and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra was released on 810 screens. However, one of the upcoming movies has broken this record and is set to have the biggest release in the USA. It’s none other than Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. 

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has secured more than 888 screens in North America. With this, the film also became the first Hindi film ever to get such a wide release. It is touted to be one of the biggest films of 2023 and has created a lot of buzz among the fans with the teaser. 

Other than Ranbir Kapoor, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in key roles. The film is a gangster drama and is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 1. The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar in the movie. 

Talking about his reaction to listening to Animal’s narration, the actor said, “I had to go to my bathroom and look at myself in the mirror, and I got scared”. He later added, “I’ve never felt scared of a story of a character.” 

Talking about his character in the movie Animal, Ranbir Kapoor told Pinkvilla, “It's quite a shocking character and has got a lot of grey shades to it.” He added, “I am looking forward to Animal because that's a script that's way out of my comfort zone. I am scared, but at the same time very excited.”

