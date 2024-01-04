Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

This Bollywood actress to reportedly make her Kannada debut with Yash in Toxic

After Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, another Bollywood actor will reportedly work with Yash in his upcoming film, Toxic.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 10:08 PM IST

Kannada star Yash became a pan-India sensation after the blockbuster KGF series. The actor's upcoming film, Toxic, has already made headlines, ever since the movie was announced. If the media report has to be believed then Toxic has become bigger as a Bollywood superstar has been signed for Yash-starrer. 

The actress who has reportedly signed Toxic is...

Kareena Kapoor. Yes, as Filmfare reported, Kareena has joined the film's cast, and the makers of the film are yet to make an announcement. However, the portal further added that the confirmation about the update and further details about her role are awaited. If this news is true then Kareena would make her debut in Kannada films. 

Yash with Bollywood actors: Blockbuster combo

Before Geetu Mohandas' Toxic, Yash was seen in KGF Chapter 2. Prashanth Neel's blockbuster directorial had Sanjay Dutt as baddie Adheera and Raveena Tandon as Prime Minister Ramika Sen. Both, Sanjay and Raveena impressed masses with their performances. 

On December 8, the title of Yash's 19th film was revealed. Sharing the first look, he wrote, "‘What you seek is seeking you’ - Rumi. A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups #TOXIC." The film will be released on 10th April 2025.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Meanwhile, fans have been eagerly awaiting an update about Yash’s KGF 3. The first two parts created waves in Indian cinema and turned out to be blockbusters. Now, according to sources, Hombale Films is gearing up for the release of KGF 3 in 2025. 

Earlier, during the conversation in India Today Conclave, when Yash was asked about the KGF 3 announcement, the actor said, “Since you said we are expecting good news from you, I said I already have two kids (laughs). The movie, very soon. I know there is a lot of news floating around. When I say it, that’s when the project will be announced. Rest of the things, I don’t want anybody to believe in it. I will come and tell you when it is out."

