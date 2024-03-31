This actress did over 100 films, kept her marriage secret, became TV star, charged Rs 8 crore per episode, net worth..

Archana Puran Singh started her career with a 10-second role in Nikaah. Later, she went on to judge The Kapil Sharma Show and charged Rs 8 crore per episode.

Determination and patience are the keys to success in the glamour world. This is what Archana Puran Singh proved it. Archana isn't just an actress, but also a veteran television personality as well. The one who's famous for her laughter in comedy reality shows, once struggled to earn a clean box office hit. The actress who's now charging crores for an episode, started her career with a 10-seconds role in a popular film.

Archana Puran Singh's humble beginnings

Born on September 26, 1962, in a Punjabi family Archana started her modelling career at 20. Archana had no godfather and had no clue how to enter films. However, Archana was first noticed through producer Jalal Aga's Band-Aid advertisement.

Archana started her Bollywood career with a 10-second role

With modelling, Archana Puran Singh grabbed the attention of Bollywood director B.R Chopra. Archana got a chance to work in his film Nikaah (1982). Raj Babbar, Deepak Parashar and Salma Aga-starrer was a blockbuster, and despite a limited role Archana earned recognition. After Nikaah, Archana was seen in Jalwa (1987). In this film, Archana was seen opposite Naseeruddin Shah, making it her first lead role.

Archana's attempt to keep herself relevant

After Jalwa, Archana wasn't been considered for the female lead, thus she started doing supporting roles in popular films such as Agneepath (1990), Saudagar (1991), Shola aur Shabnam (1992), Aashiq Awara (1993), Raja Hindustani (1996), and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). Archana has done more than 100 movies.

Archana's stint on TV became a bigger hit

Archana became a television anchor, with Wah, Kya Scene Hai (1993) on Zee TV, followed by Uncensored. Archana later acted in Shrimaan Shrimati, Junoon and hosted Archana Talkies on Sony Television. The actress earned praise for her performance in the iconic horror Zee Horror Show. In 2007, Archana became a judge of the popular comedy reality show Comedy Circus, and she went on to judge several seasons of the show. In 2019, Archana replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as judge in The Kapil Sharma, and till now, she has been an integral part of the show.

The net worth of Archana

As Republic Bharat reported, Archana has a net worth of Rs 222 crore. She reportedly charges of Rs 10 lakh per episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. If reports are to be believed, he had taken a fee of Rs 8 crore for the third season of the show.

Archana's marriage that she had to keep secret

Archana Puran Singh got married twice. As per the report of Times Now Hindi, Archana was already married before seeing Parmeet Sethi. However, later she broke up and got married to Parmeet Sethi. In an interview about Parmeet, Archana said, "After my first marriage, I did not want any man to come into my life. But after meeting Parmeet, I felt that men can also be gentle and sensitive. Although she never told anyone anything about her first husband, who he was and what he did."

Before getting married to Parmeet, they stayed in a four-year live-in relationship. Even after getting married on June 30, 1992, the couple had to hide their marriage for another four years. In an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana revealed that she had hidden her marriage with Parmeet for four years because his family had objections to Archana's acting career, and were also against their marriage. Archana and Puneet are proud parents of two sons, Aryamann and Ayushmaan.