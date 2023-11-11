Headlines

This action star stood on airplane at 1000 ft, barely escaped losing his eye, suffering from slipped disc after...

Years before Tom Cruise performed the plane stunt in Mission: Impossible Rouge Nation, this actor performed the deadly stunt on a plane at 1000 ft. He is suffering from a slipped disc and isn't allowed for heavy weightlifting.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 06:48 PM IST

Some actors put their lives at stake to entertain their fans. Actors who have earned the title of action stars have taken risks and suffered injuries for it. Today, we are looking back at the journey of Bollywood's top superstar, who entered films without any filmy background. He came, saw, and conquered the masses. 

This actor started as an action hero, then a decade later he revamped himself as a comic actor. A few years later, he became the flag-bearer of biopics and social dramas. Yes, we are talking about none other than Akshay Kumar. In the 32 years of his career, Akshay has retained the title of Khiladi Kumar. The actor earned this title after suffering multiple injuries, including major ones.

Akshay is suffering a slipped disc after battling WWE wrestler The Undertaker

In Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi (1996), Akshay was seen fighting an illegal wrestling match with WWE superstar wrestler The Undertaker. In the movie, Akshay defeated the wrestling champ, but in real life, it cost him a severe injury. To date, Akshay isn't allowed to do heavy weightlifting, and the reason behind it is Akshay's condition of slipped disc. 

Yes, after the shoot of his 1996 film, Akshay ended up suffering from a slipped disc after lifting the heavyweight wrestler while shooting, and the actor himself revealed it on The Kapil Sharma Show. On the show, Akshay said, "I have a slip disk problem from the time I worked in Khiladiyon ka Khiladi as I had to lift The Undertaker. Since then I don’t do intact I do jogging on the beach or in the swimming pool." 

When Akshay barely escaped a fatal eye injury

When Akshay was shooting for an action scene in Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Waqt: The Race Against Time, he escaped a serious eye injury. In a Bollywood Hungama report, Vipul said, "In the sequence of Akshay being chased by a pack of wild dogs, one dog almost took Akshay’s eye off. The dog was in the water and he didn’t know. He simply moved his paw. Thankfully, Akshay has excellent reflexes. So, he turned his face. He got a scratch mark on his face, just below the eye." 

When Akshay stood on a stunt plane for a movie 

Long before Tom Cruise did the aeroplane stunt in Mission Impossible: Rouge Nation, Akshay Kumar performed the deadly plane stunt, for Khiladi 420. For the 1999 film, Akshay Kumar dared to climb on the wing of a stunt plane and stood on it while the plane was above 1000 ft. After climbing on the plane, Akshay jumped on a hot air ballon, and the sequence became the highlight of the film. 

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Escape. He will next be seen with Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. 

